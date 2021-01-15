New border crossing will open in February

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The construction of the Mexicali-Calexico border crossing is almost completed.

The border crossing from the central zone, which consists of Colon Avenue construction and a bridge for train traffic, will resolve vehicle and pedestrian crossing interruption that has caused long waiting times.

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation SCT, Eng. Jesús Felipe Verdugo López, says the modernization work will be completed in February.

He adds that the construction has two important aspects: A vehicular bridge with a concrete super-infrastructure, which will make the border port's mobility more efficient.

The pedestrian crossing area will be where the provisional pedestrian bridge found in that area will be eliminated.

It is guaranteed that the border crossing will be safer since it will have public lighting and greater surveillance.

It is estimated that thousands of motorists and pedestrians will benefit from the West gate's second stage of modernization.

Verdugo says more than 13,000 vehicles cross daily, and approximately 15,000 pedestrians cross daily.