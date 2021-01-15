California and Arizona State Capitols Beef Up Security Ahead of Inauguration

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Days ahead of the Biden inauguration, states are rolling out heavy security to ensure no other attacks like the ones from last week take place

Outside of California's state capitol in Sacramento, officers patrol the state capitol building. The perimeter around the capital now marked by a fence and above in the skies, a California Highway Patrol helicopter circles above.

CBS 13 in Sacramento reports that many residents that live near Downtown Sacramento are adding their own security measures.

Miles away in Arizona, law enforcement agencies received a call from the FBI regarding potential riots over the weekend near the Arizona state capitol in Phoenix.

The Arizona Capitol Complex is surrounded by double-fencing now, the chain-link fences went up last week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was done "Out of an abundance of caution."

Restricted access to the capital has been put in place from Friday at 8 pm to Tuesday morning.

State Senate members have also been advised to avoid the capital during the holiday weekend.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has said he will be attending the inauguration in the nation's capitol.