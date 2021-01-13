SCOTUS Grants Trump’s Request for Limit on Abortion Drug

News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KYMA/KECY) - In its final days, the Trump administration has scored a legal victory over access to an abortion drug.

On Tuesday, The Supreme Court granted its request to re-instate FDA rules for the drug called "Mifepristone."

Three liberal justices dissented.

"Mifepristone," also known as RU-486 is used for non-surgical abortions, up to about ten weeks into pregnancy.

FDA rules require an in-person visit with a medical professional to pick up the drug.

But a lower court temporarily suspended that rule in July, citing the COVID pandemic.

Explaining his vote Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that relevant health agencies should be allowed to make health decisions.

But Justice Sonia Sotomayor - one of the dissenters - said the rule creates an undue burden on women who seek an abortion during the pandemic.