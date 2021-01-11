Seven Arizonan Republican legislators face calls to ban them from the House and Senate

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) Arizonas legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be banned from the House and Senate.

Arizona representative-elect Mark Finchem who is a a Republican from Oro Valley posted a false statement on Twitter supporting the rioters.

"We have substantial evidence that this election was a fraud in six states. If there's violence it will be at the ands of antifa" said Finchem.

Also, Arizona senator-elect Wendy Rogers who represents District 6 around Flagstaff claimed Antifa assaulted the capitol building and not Trump supporters.

A progressive legislative policy group named "Progress Arizona" want these legislators out.

In addition, Progress Arizona called on House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Senate President Karen Fann to remove the following State Legislators before being sworn in Monday:

Senator-elect Kelly Townsend representing East Mesa and Gold Canyon

Senator-elect Sonny Borrelli representing Lake Havasu And Kingman

Senator-elect David Livingston from Surprise and Sun City

Representative David Cook of the San Tan and Globe Areas

Representative-elect Walt Blackman Representing Flagstaff

Rogers has also tweeted that congress is to blame for the murder of Ashli Babbit, the rioter from San Diego who capitol police shot as she broke windows trying to get into the halls of congress.

Rogers is set to serve in the senate with longtime legislator, Democrat Rebecca Rios.

It is calling on House Speark Rusty Bowers and Senate President Karen Fann to expel those seven legislators or to limit their responsibilities.

On Monday, these seven legislators are set to be sworn in as an Arizona lawmaker.