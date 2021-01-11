A local cancer patient gets her wish granted

News

Olga Soto receives a special gift, thanks to her son

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After receiving news that his mother was being taken off chemotherapy after a six year battle with ovarian cancer. Petey Soto asked his mother if she wanted anything, Olga told her son she wanted to see cars.

Olga Soto, tells us that her love for cars started when she was young. Her grandfather surprised her with a 1966 Ford Mustang.

It's a passion that Olga and her son Petey share. So, when Olga asked to see cars Petey reached out to the car community for help.

On Saturday, January 9, 2021, drivers lined up to make Olga's wish come true. One by one they drove along Olga's street, each showing their support.

"I think it was beautiful, thank you, I appreciate everybody that showed up. It was amazing. I was not expecting it. Thank you so much, everybody for showing up and showing support." said Olga Soto.