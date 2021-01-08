10th anniversary of Tucson mass shooting

News

Gabby Giffords remembers the victims who died in the Tucson shooting

(KYMA, KECY) - Today marks the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson that took the lives of six people.

On January 8, 2011, at a “Congress On Your Corner” constituent event in Tucson, Congresswoman Giffords was shot in the head by a gunman who killed six people and injured 12 others.

Giffords's story says she stepped down from Congress in January 2012 to focus on her recovery. Throughout her journey, she regained her ability to speak and walk, inspiring the country with her resilience and optimistic spirit.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Gabrielle Giffords says, "Ten years ago, my life and my community changed forever. I was shot in the head, six people were killed, 12 others injured. But the attack did not break me—or the people I represented in Congress. We came together, turned pain into purpose, and found hope in each other."

Giffords remembers the lives of others who were taken away too soon in this tragic event.

The victims were Christina-Taylor Green, Gabe Zimmerman, Judge John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard, and Dorothy Morris.

Since the tragic incident, Giffords became one of the nation's pre-eminent advocates for gun control legislation.