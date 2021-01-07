Semi truck catches fire in Yuma

News

No injuries were reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A semi-truck caught fire parked on the street on Wednesday night.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says it received reports of a truck on fire at the 2900 block of west 2nd Place in Yuma.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they say the semi-truck was fully in flames. Thankfully they were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Firefighters say the semi-truck was destroyed, and two other cars parked nearby sustained damage.

YFD continues to investigate the fire. It says it appears to have started in the vehicle's engine compartment.