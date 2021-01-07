Political science professor voices his concerns regarding Capitol siege

News

Howard Blitz is the founder and director of The Freedom Library in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College political science professor, Howard Blitz, watched as the Capitol was overrun. But, Blitz saw the act as an action taken by people who don't understand how the government works.

"And each of us, really, really needs to understand it and we need to understand the function of government, what's the purpose, why does it exist? And, because we have not studied it as we should have, then this is the kind of reaction. Because people don't know what the function of the government is. They really don't, but it's all spelled out in the U.S. Constitution." said Howard Blitz founder of The Freedom Library.

Blitz founded The Freedom Library in Yuma. It's a sanctum of knowledge open to anyone who wants to learn about America's history. The Freedom Library offers a variety of classes including the U.S. Constitution, Economics and the principles of liberty.

On January 21, The Freedom Library will offer a class on the U.S. Constitution. If you're interested in taking part in the class the fee is $50 and you can register here.