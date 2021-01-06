Skip to Content
Cloudy skies before sunshine on Saturday

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Cloudy skies are projected for Wednesday and Thursday before sunshine starts to peak in ahead of the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, dry conditions will persist through the rest of this week and likely through next week.

However, a few mostly dry weather disturbances passing mainly to the north will bring variable amounts of high cloudiness from time to time.

High temperatures well into the 70s this week in Yuma and Imperial County with lows in the 40s.

