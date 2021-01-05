DES: $300 unemployment benefits start this week

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona is one of the first states to start receiving $300 in COVID-19 relief unemployment funds.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced that the funds would benefit unemployed Arizonans under the recently passed federal COVID-19 relief legislation on Tuesday.

“The team at the Arizona Department of Economic Security has worked tirelessly to scale up their capacity and serve a record number of Arizonans in the last year,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Today, Arizona is one of the first states in the nation to begin distributing this extra $300 a week to workers impacted by COVID-19. We’re grateful for their efforts to move quickly and get these dollars out to Arizonans in need.”

DES will issue payments this week, extending federal unemployment programs of $300 a week, and benefits up to $540 a week to eligible Arizonans.

In September, Arizona was the first state to distribute a $300 per week benefit under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

For more information on the benefits, click here.