Coldest morning tomorrow before a warm-up into the new year

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Generally dry conditions and slightly below normal temperatures are expected through the rest of the week before a warming trend takes place in the first week of January.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), low temperatures will dip into the 30's for many lower desert locations through Sunday, with Thursday most likely the coldest morning.

A mostly dry weather system will move through the region on Thursday leading to a period of cloudy skies, but any light precipitation chances will be confined to the Arizona high country.

High pressure for Friday into the weekend will result in mostly clear skies before increasing cloudiness into early next week as another weak weather system approaches the region.