Santa Claus visits IV Mall in drive-by event

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone! Christmas is just around the corner, and kids can't seem to wait until Santa makes his final stop in El Centro.

The City of El Centro, along with the Imperial Valley Mall invites you to the drive-by event on Wednesday, December 23rd, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Find a good parking spot and watch as Santa Claus rides along the parking lot in the fire department's vehicle.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, let's keep each other and Santa Claus safe and healthy by continuing to practice social distance.