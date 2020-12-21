Holtville Chamber of Commerce 74th Annual Carrot Festival 2021 Royalty Contest now open

News

HOLTVILLE, Cali. (KYMA, KECY)- With the Annual Carrot Festival approaching in a few months, the Holtville Chamber of Commerce is now opening the Royalty Competition. It is open to all school age ladies from Imperial Valley.

Below are the categories:

Jr. Princess: kindergarten through 5th grade

Princess: 6th through 8th grade

Queen: 9th through 12th grade

According to the Holtville Chamber of Commerce, this is a great opportunity for all young ladies to meet new people, enhance public speaking skills, and become an active part in the community.

The Holtville Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for our 2021 Carrot Festival Royalty Court. Ladies from the entire Valley will be eligible to run for the coveted crowns for Carrot Festival Queen, Princess or Jr. Princess.

The Competition consists of 3 parts, for a total of 100 possible points:

Ticket sales (60% of the total score)

Speech Competition (20% of the total score)

Community Project – Giving back (20% of total score)

Contestants will receive classes on speech writing, interview preparation and etiquette/poise. Each contestant will also receive 25% of their total ticket sales revenue in the form of a check. This competition is designed to engage our young contestants by providing them with life skills, public speaking and giving them the opportunity to make lasting friendships, provide confidence through self-awareness and reward for hard work.

The 2021 Festival is scheduled to run from February 5th through February 14th, 2021. We are strongly encouraging all young ladies in our Imperial Valley to participate. Applications can be completed online or in person at the Chamber office.

Applications online can be found on the home page of our website: www.holtvillechamber.org; titled – 2021 Carrot Festival Royalty Application. Deadline to register is 4pm on December 23rd, 2020.

Tickets will be distributed as soon as registration is confirmed.

**Candidates must reside in Imperial County to be eligible. Queen candidates must be in 9th through 12th grade; Princess candidates must be in 6th through 8th grade and Jr. Princess must be in kindergarten through 5th grade. Candidates must maintain a 2.0 GPA in school**

The Royalty Court will be required to participate in the 2021 Carrot Festival Events:

Candidate Class (Hair/make-up, speech writing, poise/etiquette.) Date and times TBD

Royalty Coronation Banquet – Fri., February 5 th , 2021 at 6pm. Location TBD

, 2021 at 6pm. Location TBD Carrot Cookery Contests: Tues. thru Fri., February 9 th – 11 th , 2021 Holtville Civic Center, 6pm

– 11 , 2021 Holtville Civic Center, 6pm Carrot Parade – 9:15am, Sat., February 13 th , 2021.

, 2021. Parade Awards/Trophy Presentations following the parade.

Drum Line Competition following Parade Awards.

Click Here to apply online.