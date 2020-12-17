Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Yuma

News

Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold throughout Arizona including Yuma

(KYMA, KECY)- A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Fry's Food Store located at 500 West 24th Street in Yuma.

While no one won the largest Powerball jackpot of 2020, three lucky people in Arizona may have just struck a nice holiday bonus.

In the December 16 drawing, the three winning tickets were sold at:

Frys Food Store: 500 W 24th St in Yuma

Arco AM/PM: 7601 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson

Gilligans on Chandler: 1105 W Chandler Blvd in Chandler

All three of these tickets matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number. The winning numbers were:

4, 23, 37, 61, 67, and Powerball of 7.

Since no one won last night's Powerball jackpot, it now soars up to $304 million.