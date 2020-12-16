Local artist shines a spotlight on Yuma’s indigenous Quechan tribe

News

Artist Charles Escalanti shares his representations of his culture with News 11's Adonis Albright

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a unique take on ancient tribal traditions.

The "Heroes United" exhibit, currently on display at the Yuma Art Center features the work of Charles Escalanti. Ecalanti, whose moniker is Magnus Titanium, is a freelance artist and a council member of the indigenous Quechan tribe in Yuma. Through his art, he wants to represent his tribe's culture and rich history with a modern twist.

“We have the ability to share ourselves, share our culture with the world... This is what I would think of if Quechan and Cocopah culture were in a comic book", said Escalanti.

From comic book heroes to those in real life, each drawing tells a story. Escalanti said that a big part of putting your work on display for the world to see is to get out of your comfort zone, and not to be afraid of criticism.

“That’s your artistic expression. Do not be afraid to use it. Don’t be afraid to share it with the world, it’s yours to give", said Escalanti.

The "Heroes United" exhibit will be on display at the Yuma Art Center for about two more weeks. The galleries are open Tuesday through Friday from 12 noon to 7:00 pm.