AWC addresses layoff rumors

College admits coronavirus has impacted its budget

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) on Tuesday evening addressed rumors that it may cut staff.

News 11 contacted AWC after receiving reports it may be instituting layoffs. We received this response from the college's president, Dr. Daniel Corr:

Dr. Daniel Corr

“Like many organizations, Arizona Western College is facing COVID-related budgetary challenges. Spring enrollment is down across the state and here at AWC, and we have to be fiscally wise with limited district funds. We are still optimistic that students will choose to begin or continue their education with us this spring. Our goal all along has been to keep our full-time employees working, and layoffs are an absolute last resort. As we serve fewer students and work to balance our budget, we may see some staffing changes in the future; like many organizations, we’re always working on contingency plans. We’ll continue monitoring our enrollment data until later in January before any decisions are made.” - statement from Dr. Daniel Corr, AWC President

AWC is not releasing further comment on the issue.