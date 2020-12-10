Local taco shop tries to stay afloat without pandemic loans

News

News 11's Gabe Salazar reports how El Señor Tacos de Tijuana continues to serve traditional Mexican cuisine while striving to survive the pandemic

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New pandemic relief legislation is being considered by Congress, which could bring cash in the hands of small business owners and families before the end of the year.

Jesus Chavez, the owner of El Señor Tacos de Tijuana, is taking matters into his own hands as he did not receive the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program because even applying for it was difficult.

“We’re making decisions as we go, and every time there’s a new problem, you have to come up with a new solution.”

Since the start of the pandemic, El Señor Tacos was forced to change how business is handled.

It offers dine-in and take-out to get food to customers.

For those dining in, masks must be worn unless sitting at a table. For staff, masks and gloves must be worn at all times. There are sanitizer bottles at every table for customers.

Staff must sanitize every time they step back into the kitchen. Disinfectant products are also used for cleaning.

According to Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, coronavirus relief checks would be a lifeline for tens of thousands of Arizona small businesses and families who are counting on Washington to come together and extend benefit programs.

Chavez says since the pandemic hit, in-store dining has decreased while to-go orders have had a 35 to 40 percent increase.

The Foothills restaurant is located at 5836 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85365.

Bradley says if congress does not approve the new legislation, 232,000 Arizonans will be kicked off of their unemployment benefits at the end of the month.