New rule allows airlines to ban emotional support animals from flights

(KYMA, KECY) - Many Americans are upset at the new regulations issued last week by the Department of Transportation (DOT) that prioritize airline interests over travelers' rights.

In the statement, DOT will limit service animals to dogs, require advance notice and documentation to travel with a service animal, and open the door for airlines to ban emotional support animals.

Service dogs will only be brought along if passengers have the right paperwork.

According to USA Today, some people don't rely on emotional support animals who have taken advantage of the law to avoid the pet fee. However, people with disabilities should not have to pay for other people's wrongdoing.

