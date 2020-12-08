Car accident in Somerton leaves one man in the hospital

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An accident sends one man to the hospital with injuries to his head.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) said the accident happened Monday around 6 p.m. near Highway 95 and milepost 7.

When units arrived to the scene, it found a blue Audi TT with damage on the front driver side.

SCFD said a 63-year-old was driving northbound on Highway 95 when he swerved to miss debris on the ground but lost control and struck a power pole.

Paramedics took the man to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the accident.