Border Patrol apprehends wanted man fleeing checkpoint in stolen vehicle

Agents say they found meth and marijuana in the vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a wanted man after they found drugs in a stolen vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the incident happened last Saturday afternoon.

Agents working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 sent a 2007 Ford Mustang to secondary, but the driver ignored commands, refused to stop, and drove off at a high-speed rate.

Agents say they saw the driver exiting the interstate and abandoned the car just north of Highway 80 west of Wellton.

Agents found the driver hiding behind farm equipment in the area.

When they searched the vehicle, they found one gram of methamphetamine and four grams of marijuana.

Further investigations revealed the vehicle was reported stolen, and the 59-year-old man had a criminal warrant out of Iowa.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office arrested the man and faces drug charges.