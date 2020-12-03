Yuma’s Iceberg Drop is cancelled

News

Visit Yuma cancels the event due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's Iceberg Drop 2020 has been cancelled.

Visit Yuma said in a statement that as COVID-19 cases remain on the rise, it must consider the safety of the community in making this decision.

“As much as we wanted to be able to give the community this grand event to ring in the new year, we can’t move forward on hosting a large gathering with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Arizona,” says Linda Morgan, Executive Director of Visit Yuma. “We will continue to work through these uncertain times and plan for events in the new year,” continued Morgan.

According to Visit Yuma's website, the Iceberg Drop brings together Yuma’s love for agriculture, an illuminated giant head of lettuce, and a fun block party downtown.

Last year, the Perry Pensky of Penn Signs & Graphics invested over 50 hours working to make the lettuce head brighter and better than the first.

