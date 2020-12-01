ECPD arrest Home Depot robbery suspects

News

The El Centro Police Department says the firearm used in the robbery was not found

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police arrested two people over the weekend after allegedly stealing tools and for pointing a gun at Home Depot employees.

Officers say the robbery happened last Saturday close to 7 p.m. at the Home Depot store in El Centro located at 320 Wake Avenue.

When police arrived to the store, they say an employee saw both suspects, a man and a woman walking away with several power tools without paying.

ECPD said the store's security approached the woman walking out with tools when the other suspect walked towards the security and other employees pointing a gun at them.

The employees began to run, and both suspects fled the scene with nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise.

On Sunday, police were able to identify both suspects based on the store's surveillance footage.

They located both suspects in a home near Sixth Street and State Street and taken into custody.

Police said the firearm used in the robbery was not found.

The man faces robbery charges, as for the woman, she was issued a citation for theft.

No injuries were reported.