Thanksgiving travel: Locals flying out, border restrictions in place, clear roads in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The rise in coronavirus cases is not stopping hundreds of people traveling in and out of Yuma this holiday week.

Traveling for the holidays may look a little different this year due to the public health crisis but if you are still traveling out of the area there are some things you should know.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, Yuma International Airport says travelers are still taking flights and numbers are leveling out day by day.

Gladys brown is the airport director for Yuma International Airport.

“The same amount that fly out, we're looking at probably anywhere between one and 2% difference of those arriving.”

Like most airports, Yuma International has seen around a 50% decrease in flyers compared to this time last year.

“We're typically seeing about 270 people a day through our airport, we're looking at anywhere from 165 to 175 or so.”

“We are seeing a nice steady flow on the flights themselves are on time today and yesterday are probably the busier travel times Tuesday, more so than today, and then tomorrow on thanksgiving it kind of pans out.”

The airport could see another peak of passengers starting in a couple weeks.

“I believe that we're gonna see a steady flow not so much of an increase. I know everybody's looking in the publications right now. They're estimating somewhere in that first and second week of December seeing another peak.”

Over at the border, restrictions are still in place for non-essential travel.

This due to the recent extension by the Department of Homeland Security restricting non-essential travel through December 21st.

On Wednesday, drivers saw long wait times at the San Luis port of entry at some times people waited over 180 minutes.

Expect the same long delays over the next couple of days.

As far as traveling by car, Yuma County says there aren’t any major projects that will delay your travels.

If you are traveling, the CDC is urging you to wear a mask when around people you don't live with.