Do you have what it takes to become a police recruit?

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) opened up applications Friday for it's new Police Recruit Program. It will give young locals an opportunity to see if they have what it takes to become an official officer.

It's the first program of it's kind for YPD. Four locals between the age of 18-21 will be able to work along side officers and learn what it takes to become one.

The program is set to run for about a year and a half. Recruits will be taught defense tactics, crime scene management, firearms training, forensics, and other exciting investigation skills police officers implement in their work.

All skills needed to succeed once in the academy. To join the academy, you must be 21-years-old.

"We want to train you, give you a fill time job, pay, benefits, and we're going to get you ready for the academy." said SGT Lori Franklin.

YPD said recruits would have a starting pay of $14.54.

Applications are being accepted until November 30.

