City of Yuma’s ‘Ag to Art’ event kicks off this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Visit Yuma in partnership with the City of Yuma will host their annual 'Ag to Art' event this Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is a combination of a farmer's market featuring all the vegetables grown in Yuma County and a craft show showcasing local artists and their work.

"We're going to highlight local produce, local honey, local citrus and all the things having to do with our agriculture and then we also want to showcase our artists, our local artists in every kind of medium." said Linda Morgan Executive Director of Visit Yuma.

Ag to Art will take place on the first Sunday of every month at the city hall parking lot on Giss Parkway and 1st Avenue.