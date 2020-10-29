CBP: 19-year-old caught smuggling meth at Highway 86 checkpoint

News

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a 19-year-old after attempting to smuggle methamphetamine Wednesday evening.

El Centro Sector agents say the woman driving a black Chevrolet Blazer was sent to secondary inspection after approaching the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

They say a canine alerted to her vehicle, and that's when agents set her aside to search her vehicle.

Upon searching the car, they found four vacuum-sealed packages of drugs hidden inside a two-car battery booster along with two power converters inside the vehicle.

The packages tested positive for meth, and agents say it weighed 15 pounds with a value of $33,750.

The woman and drugs were turned over to the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration.