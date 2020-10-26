Yuma County releases Halloween guidelines

News

New guidance seeks to make trick or treating safe during the pandemic - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health Public Department (YCPHD) has released a set of guidelines for Halloween activities.

The pandemic has force many families to make changes to their holiday traditions.

While Halloween is not cancelled, YCPHD does recommend families find alternative activities to celebrate safely.

Health officials urge anyone who is sick, or has been exposed to coronavirus, to stay home and not participate in any in-person activities, particularly passing out candy.

In fact, health officials actually consider trick-or-treating a high risk activity. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Consultant at Mayo Clinic, warns the virus can cling to surfaces, including Halloween treats. In addition, the intermingling of people from different households can spread the virus.

YCPHD recommends "one-way" trick or treating. It suggests pre-packing goodie bags. Another option - take a self-serve approach. You can place a large bowl of wrapped candy outside so kids can grab it and go.

If you still plan to hand out goodies, wash your hands before, during, and after. Always wear a mask and remain a six foot distance between you and the trick-or-treater.

YCPHD also reminds people, a Halloween mask is not a substitution for a cloth or surgical mask. It also advices wearing a protective mask under a costume mask. Health officials say this could make breathing difficult.

Some good news, carving and decorating pumpkins is a low-risk alternative to group events.

