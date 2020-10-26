Residents react to extremely high wind speeds

News

CBS 13's April Hettinger braved the gusts to get reaction

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wind seemed to be the talk of the town Monday in Yuma, with speeds hovering between 20 to 30 miles an hour, and gusts topping 48 miles an hour.

Locals are now glad to be out of the triple-digit heat, but the dust is unwelcome.

Blowing around are some campaign signs and halloween decorations, among other things in the city.

Some residents are enjoying the cool down with highs in the 60 degree range.

"All I know is it was blazing hot with no changes day after day for a long time, and this is definitely different," Yuma resident Geoff Towers said.

Others are using the chilly weather as a little bit of a wake up call.

"And all of a sudden, the high today is going to be like 66, and then with these winds it gets a little chill in here. It puts a little step in you," longtime resident David Curley explained.

The dust is just one of the things the desert southwest has to deal with on windy days like this.

Today is much cooler than normal. On this day last year, the high was 90 degrees.

The wind advisory is expected to end at 9 p.m. tonight.

13 On Your Sides April Hettinger speaks with residents on what drivers need to keep in mind while driving in this windy weather.