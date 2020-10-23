Skip to Content
Published 10:23 am

Target announces new health safety measures

Target

(KYMA, KECY, CNN) -- Target says it's putting in place new safety measures for the holiday season.

The retailer announced some of the new steps Thursday.

They include adding contactless self-checkout to locations, along with technology that allows guests to skip waiting in line and more parking spaces for its drive up service.

Target also plans to enhance its contactless same-day services.

The store says the new measures are on top of the current ones it already has in place to keep guests and team members safe.

As Seen on TV / Consumer / National-World / Video

Gabriel Salazar

You can catch Gabe Salazar reporting on Sunrise at 6 a.m and 7 a.m.

