Making a Difference: Wreaths Across America needs your help to honor fallen heroes

News

Members with Wreaths Across American lay wreaths on thousands of gravesites across the country each year.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each year, Wreaths Across America honors those men and women that answered the call to serve their country. Across the country, volunteers lay wreaths on the graves of veterans in honor of their service.

In Yuma County, two mortuaries have sections of their cemeteries designated solely for veterans.

The local chapter of Wreaths Across America sets wreaths on thousands of veteran's gravesites each and every year. A task that comes with a cost and that's why they hold fundraisers to be able to honor our fallen.

On October 29, 2020, a fundraiser is scheduled at the Texas Roadhouse in Yuma, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Patrons can inform their server that they are there for Wreaths Across America and 10% of their total bill will be donated to the non-profit.

"We have almost 3,000 veteran graves and the wreaths cost $15 each and it would be so awesome to cover every grave this year. I know it's been a tough year. But, maybe it's even more important that we do something to honor those that have done so much for us," said local Wreaths Across America representative Winnie Moir.