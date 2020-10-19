Lane restrictions along I-8 near the Foothills start today

News

Drivers should prepare for minor delays in the Yuma Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions beginning Monday, Oct. 19, along Interstate 8 in Yuma.

Maintenance crews are scheduled to improve traffic signals at the intersection of Foothills Boulevard and South Frontage Road.

Work is scheduled Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. and ending Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m.

All right turn lanes at the intersection of Foothills Boulevard and South Frontage Road will be closed, including the eastbound I-8 off-ramp exterior right turn lane.

Through traffic and right turns will be maintained.

A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and plan for possible delays while work is underway.