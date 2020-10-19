‘Cool’ temperatures this week, ‘cooler’ next week

News

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As we start the work week, temperatures will remain cool but slightly higher than the average this time of year.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures will remain close to 10 degrees above normal through at least the middle of the week with cooler weather arriving over the weekend.

High pressure will ensure persistent dry conditions with only occasional high clouds or a thin veil of elevated smoke drifting through the region.

An approaching weather disturbance early next week may be capable of squeezing out a few light showers probably focused mostly over higher terrain areas.

This disturbance may even bring overnight lows to the 50's early next week.