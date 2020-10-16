Woman Suffers Serious Injuries in Vehicle versus Pedestrian Accident

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A 36-year-old woman is in the hospital tonight with serious injuries after a driver struck the woman Friday night.

Yuma Police Department (YPD) says that a 76-year-old man hit the woman with a 2014 Toyota Prius around 7:30pm in the 4200 Block of East 32nd Street.

YPD says the woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center to be treated.

No other injuries were reported.

No word yet if alcohol was a factor in the accident as this is still under investigation.