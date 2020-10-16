Mexican Consulate Kicks-Off Binational Week of Health

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The Mexican Consulate in Yuma has kicked-off a bi-national week of health and is inviting the entire community to take advantage of their health-centered workshops, flu vaccinations, and rapid COVID-19 tests.

The two-week event kicked off Friday with a series of virtual health workshops via their Facebook page, Consulmex Yuma, in which anyone can access and learn about the variety of ways that you can live a healthy lifestyle.

The week will continue with a partnership between the Mexican Consulate and Sunset Health clinics to offer free flu vaccinations. The vaccinations are set to take place at Sunset Health in Somerton on October 22nd from 3pm to 6pm.

The following day, October 23rd, rapid COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 am to 12 pm at the Mexican Consulate. This is in collaboration with the Yuma Department of Health and appointments are needed in order to get tested.

And to end the bi-national week, in collaboration with the Regional Center for Border Health, the Mexican Consulate will be offering both flu vaccines and rapid COVID-19 testing on October 31st. These will take place at the Mexican Consulate from 9am to 1pm.

