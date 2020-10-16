“Cerveza Baja Fest 2020” in Rosarito

News

ROSARITO, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Cerveceros de Mexicali will demonstrate the quality of their products by joining the Cerveza Baja Fest 2020, taking place in Playas of Rosarito.

The event will take place next Saturday, October 14, 2020, from 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Tickets are $700 pesos and can be purchased here.

Visitors from all over the world get to try a variety of craft beers.

More than 14 tasting breweries will offer beer along with food, music, and a comedy show.

Organizers of the event say this event will continue to follow safety protocol to ensure everyone follows proper social distancing.

Due to the pandemic, the event will have a capacity of 300 people ages 18 and older.

The event will benefit the Fire Department in Rosarito.