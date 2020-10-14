The City of Yuma steps in to help artists affected by the pandemic

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma and the Yuma Art center will host a series of concerts to help musicians affected by the pandemic.

Lindsay Benacka, with the Yuma Art Center, says the center has been working with the City of Yuma to find ways to help struggling musicians while helping the community at the same time.

"It's kind of a give back to local musicians who have been really struggling through the last few months with gigs being cancelled left and right and it's also a give back to the community to offer a safe space where we can socially distance and consume live music in a fun and exciting way. But, also in a safe and healthy way." said Benacka.

The stadium's field will be marked to identify where people can sit and which areas are off-limits. In an effort to maintain social distancing 15'X15' squares will be separated by 10-feet. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets or chairs. Food and drink will be available during the show.

Yuma Rocks Concert