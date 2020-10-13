Yuma’s Visitor Information Center Moves Downtown

News

"This is where you should be going when you have friends and family visiting", said Linda Morgan with Visit Yuma.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Visitor Information Center of Yuma has moved from the Crossing State Park to Yuma's Historic District

According to the staff at the Visitor's Information Center, it's been quite a journey. The Visitor's Information Center called Yuma's Historic City Hall home before being relocated to the Crossing State Park.

Slowly they made arrangements to move to a new location, one that according to Executive Director Linda Morgan would be the perfect fit.

After some creative remodeling, the visitor's center was moved to its new home in the heart of Yuma's Historic Downtown. The new location rests just feet away from the Historic Yuma Theatre and the Yuma Art Center. The location offers staff ample space for administrative use and a larger gift shop. Many of the items in their shop are made by local artists and the books sold relate to the region. The center offers visitors information on upcoming events, tourist attractions, and the history of the Desert Southwest.

The Visitor's Information Center is also used by companies looking to relocate to Yuma County. Morgan says that everyone should take advantage of it "This is your visitor information center if you live in Yuma. This is where you should be checking if you're an employer who's recruiting people because we can help with getting welcome bags to new residents."