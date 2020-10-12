Introducing the internet for job seekers

News

Employment experts find that many job-seekers either don't have access to the internet or are not web-savvy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Employment experts at Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona say many job seekers don't have internet access, making it harder for them to find a job.

Lea Soto Graham, with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma, encourages those looking for work to visit one of their career centers to access their computer lab and train on computer basics.

Graham says that using the internet can make it easier to find a job if used correctly, "We have no-cost resources for anyone who needs help finding their next job opportunity. Things like computers, access to information about hiring companies in the area. Training, so you can learn how to use computers so that you're ready for the next job opportunity, all of that is in store."

The Goodwill Career Center of Yuma abides by strict health guidelines as set by the Centers for Disease Control in order to protect their staff and those looking to use their services.