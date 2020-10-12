Friends and family start GoFundMe for man killed while trimming palm tree
As of Monday, the family has raised more than $8,000 in donations
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Palm fronds trapped a man as he trimmed a palm tree in Phoenix.
The family of Alfredo Barboza-Saucedo says he worked trimming palm trees for the last six years. He also worked as a cook at a Mexican restaurant in Maryville.
A longtime family friend, Gerardo Rivera says, "It's honestly sad, he was always working."
Fire officials say Barboza-Saucedo died trapped, suffocated by palm fronds.
After his death, Rivera knew the family would need help as the family had been financially struggling.
Rivera organized a car wash to use the earnings to help with funeral expenses.
This past weekend, the family raised over $8,000. They hope to reach more than $10,000.
Friends and family held the car wash in the parking lot of the Maryvale restaurant, where Barboza-Saucedo worked.
The family created a GoFundMe in hopes of receiving help for the funeral.
