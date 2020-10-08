CBP: Gang member arrested in Calexico

News

Border Patrol agents say the gang member has previous convictions

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a gang member on Tuesday evening.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the incident happened just after 11 p.m. near west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

Agents spotted the man and immediately arrested him. He was taken to the El Centro Border Patrol station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Record checks revealed the man, a 35-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, was a documented Sureño gang member who had previously attempted to cross the border illegally.

He also had other convictions out of Tulare, Calif., for child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

CBP says the gang member is in federal custody pending criminal prosecution.