Former Oklahoma detention officers charged for repeatedly playing ‘Baby Shark’ to punish inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KYMA, KECY) - Two former Oklahoma detention center officers are accused of forcing inmates to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat for more than two hours.

The incident happened in November and December 2019.

KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma reports the two former officers allegedly punished several inmates by forcing them to stand long periods listening to 'Baby Shark' loudly and repeatedly.

Court documents show the supervisor at the time was also charged multiple counts, including cruelty to a prisoner.

Documents state Christian Charles Miles and Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. worked together and used the benches, bars and attorney booth as a means to discipline the inmates to teach them a lesson.

Police say the two then worked together to play children’s song "Baby Shark" on repeat.

Miles confirmed to investigators the playing of the music was a joke between him and Butler.

In a statement to KOCO 5, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said they learned about the allegations on Dec. 6, and the detention officers were immediately removed from having contact with inmates.

Sources say the three either quit or resigned from their positions by the end of December.