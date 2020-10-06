Police find human head in cooler and a body wrapped in blankets in Mexicali

News

Police say a 911 call led them to find a head and a body early Tuesday morning

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Police find a body wrapped in blankets and a severed human head in a cooler.

Televisa Mexicali Oficial reports a 911 call led police to find the human head first then the body in a vacant lot south of Mexicali on Tuesday morning.

It is unknown if the head belongs to the body wrapped in blankets. Sources continue to wait on police to determine if it's connected.

Televisa Mexicali says in recent months, homicide rates have been consistently high in the city.

No arrests have been made.

