CBP seized more than half a million in drugs at Highway 86 checkpoint
Four people arrested over the weekend for drug smuggling, CBP says
SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized over half a million dollars in drugs over the weekend.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say the first incident happened around 8 in the morning.
A Border Patrol K-9 detection team suspected a man driving a white Chrysler Sebring through the Highway 86 checkpoint.
Agents sent the driver to a secondary inspection area, where agents found a fabricated metal compartment inside the oil pan with six packages hidden inside.
The packages tested positive for cocaine, and two tested positive for fentanyl.
Agents arrested the 21-year-old man, seized the vehicle and drugs.
The second incident happened two hours later.
Agents sent a man driving a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle at the Highway 86 checkpoint.
They say the car had a fabricated metal compartment inside the oil pan with two packages inside. Both packages tested positive for black tar heroin and had an estimated value of $57,960.
Agents arrested the driver and his passenger.
CBP turned the vehicle and drugs over to the DEA.
Seven hours later, a third incident happened at the immigration checkpoint.
A canine alerted to a man driving a white Ford utility truck. In secondary inspection, agents say they found 20 packages inside a black duffel bag.
15 packages tested positive for cocaine and the other five for meth.
The cocaine had an estimated value of $332,400.
The meth had an estimated value of $26, 550.
Agents arrested the 53-year-old driver. The drugs and vehicle were seized.
