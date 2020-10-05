CBP seized more than half a million in drugs at Highway 86 checkpoint

News

Four people arrested over the weekend for drug smuggling, CBP says

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized over half a million dollars in drugs over the weekend.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say the first incident happened around 8 in the morning.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team suspected a man driving a white Chrysler Sebring through the Highway 86 checkpoint.

Agents sent the driver to a secondary inspection area, where agents found a fabricated metal compartment inside the oil pan with six packages hidden inside.

The packages tested positive for cocaine, and two tested positive for fentanyl.

Agents say the cocaine has an estimated value of $31,080 and the fentanyl at $56,750.

Agents arrested the 21-year-old man, seized the vehicle and drugs.

The second incident happened two hours later.

Agents sent a man driving a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

They say the car had a fabricated metal compartment inside the oil pan with two packages inside. Both packages tested positive for black tar heroin and had an estimated value of $57,960.

Agents arrested the driver and his passenger.

CBP turned the vehicle and drugs over to the DEA.

Seven hours later, a third incident happened at the immigration checkpoint.

A canine alerted to a man driving a white Ford utility truck. In secondary inspection, agents say they found 20 packages inside a black duffel bag.

15 packages tested positive for cocaine and the other five for meth.

The cocaine had an estimated value of $332,400.

The meth had an estimated value of $26, 550.

Agents arrested the 53-year-old driver. The drugs and vehicle were seized.