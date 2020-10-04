Yuma Sector Border Patrol arrests child molester attempting illegal entry

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child molester as he attempted to illegally enter the United States Tuesday afternoon.

A group of three Mexican nationals were arrested by agents working in the Imperial Sand Dunes. The group was taken in for processing when the agents learned that one of the men had numerous criminal and administrative convictions, including felony child molestation.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the last time he was deported from the country was in 2013 from Texas.

The convicted child molester will be prosecuted for re-entry as a previously deported aggravated felon, while the other two Mexican nationals were arrested and returned to Mexico.