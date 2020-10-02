Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’

News

YPD's top suspects for October 2, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.

YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.

Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.

Miguel Angel McGhee

Black male, 37

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 175

Black hair, brown eyes.

Alias: Michael McGhee / Angel Mc / Miguel Angle.

Tattoos: Back – “McGhee”, left arm – “Christina”.

Wanted for: Amended Count Three: Attempted Aggravated Assault, a class four felony.



Amanda Ashlee Clark

White female, 33

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 168

Brown hair, hazel eyes

Tattoos: Left calf – skull with a bow.

Wanted for: Amended Count One: Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class five felony.

Bonnie Elliott

White female, 53

Height: 5’0”

Weight: 126

Blond hair, blue eyes

Tattoo: Back – rose / “CJ”.

Wanted for: Amended Count One: Possession of Dangerous Drugs, a class four felony.



Jennifer Lee Ferraguti

White female, 30

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 113

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Amended Count One: Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a class six felony, and Count One: Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class four felony.