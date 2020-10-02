Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’
YPD's top suspects for October 2, 2020
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.
YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.
Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.
Miguel Angel McGhee
- Black male, 37
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 175
- Black hair, brown eyes.
- Alias: Michael McGhee / Angel Mc / Miguel Angle.
- Tattoos: Back – “McGhee”, left arm – “Christina”.
Wanted for: Amended Count Three: Attempted Aggravated Assault, a class four felony.
Amanda Ashlee Clark
- White female, 33
- Height: 5’9”
- Weight: 168
- Brown hair, hazel eyes
- Tattoos: Left calf – skull with a bow.
Wanted for: Amended Count One: Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class five felony.
Bonnie Elliott
- White female, 53
- Height: 5’0”
- Weight: 126
- Blond hair, blue eyes
- Tattoo: Back – rose / “CJ”.
Wanted for: Amended Count One: Possession of Dangerous Drugs, a class four felony.
Jennifer Lee Ferraguti
- White female, 30
- Height: 5’4”
- Weight: 113
- Brown hair, brown eyes
Wanted for: Amended Count One: Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a class six felony, and Count One: Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class four felony.
