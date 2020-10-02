President Trump transported to Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting COVID-19

News

Trump taken to the hospital just hours after testing positive for the coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Trump boarded Marine Force One Friday afternoon headed for Walter Reed Medical Center, where he will remain hospitalized for "the next few days", according to the White House.

The administration says this is a precautionary measure and not related to the President's health. All of this comes just hours after he took to Twitter to announce he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus and are quarantining pending the results of their test.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020 President Trump announces he and the First Lady of the United States tested positive for Covid-19.

The Trump Campaign has since confirmed two upcoming rallies scheduled for next week in Arizona have been canceled. They will either be postponed or switched to digital appearances.