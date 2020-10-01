YCSO says littering is a big problem for Yuma County

News

YCSO promotes dump sites to decrease illegal dumping

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff's Office reports an increase in illegal dumping within the county.

This year, there have been more than 68 illegal dumping/littering investigations throughout the county.

The debris in question refers to the multitude of household trash, furniture, lawn trimmings, and commercial materials found polluting throughout the community.

YCSO says illegal dumping/criminal littering ranges from a class 2 misdemeanor to a class 6 felony.

Depending on the amount and type of trash, residents can expect a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and a $150,000.00 fine.

Yuma County offers different locations to dispose of any waste citizens may have.

Their locations and hours are:

North Gila Valley Transfer Site, 7870 E. County 5th Street

Open Friday to Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (closed Wednesday and Thursday)

Open Sunday and Monday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Open Friday and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For commercial, industrial, or large loads of solid waste, you can dispose of it at the following locations: