Man busted at immigration checkpoint with drugs in rental car

This is the third time in a week agents have seized a large amount of drugs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a man at an immigration checkpoint after finding drugs and a firearm in his car rental.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say the incident happened just after 2 p.m. last Saturday at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint.

Courtesy of CBP

A man driving a Chevy Malibu was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to his vehicle.

As agents searched his car, they found 17 packages. CBP says the packages tested positive for meth and weighed over 16 pounds, valued at $41,000.

It says the man was also found with a handgun.

Agents arrested the 25-year-old man from Yuma, seized the drugs, and the rental.