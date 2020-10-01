ICSO: Family searching for missing man

News

ICSO says the man is known to travel Niland and Slab City

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A family is worried as they continue to search for their family member.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) says Tom Junior Peterman's family last heard from him in April.

It says Peterman was last seen in Slab City in early June but has not been seen ever since.

Peterman is originally from Bonnieville, Kentucky, and has ties to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

ICSO says Peterman is known to travel Niland, California, and Slab City frequently.

If you have any information, please contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit (442) 265-2105.