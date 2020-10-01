Gov. Ducey orders capitol dome to be lit purple for domestic violence awareness

News

The State Capitol dome will be lit purple throughout the whole month.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has ordered the State Capitol to shine purple beginning Thursday, October 1, to take a stand against all forms of domestic violence and abuse.

The Office of Gov. Ducey says this is the sixth annual lightning campaign.

The campaign raises awareness to help Arizonans with resources and support for victims and survivors.

Agencies, businesses, and communities are encouraged to light their buildings and homes purple this October as a symbol of support for victims and survivors.

“This month and year-round, Arizona is taking a stand against all forms of domestic violence,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “We all have a role in supporting victims and survivors and in bringing an end to this abuse. Part of getting support to those suffering is by raising awareness of this issue — and where to go for help. The State Capitol will be lit purple all month to symbolize Arizona’s support to victims and survivors of domestic violence, and all Arizonans are welcome to join in lighting up their businesses and homes.”

"The Lighting Arizona Purple campaign creates an opportunity for Arizonans to come together and condemn all forms of domestic and family violence," said GOYFF Director Maria Fuentes. "We are proud to support and invest in prevention and awareness efforts, as well as victim services training across the state to help keep our families and communities safe."